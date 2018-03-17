You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Attorney General Sessions fires former FBI No 2 McCabe

Sat, Mar 17, 2018 - 10:10 AM

FILES-US-POLITICS-FBI-MCCABE-023145.jpg
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the FBI's former No 2 official who was deeply involved in the agency's investigations of Hillary Clinton and Russia's role in the 2016 US election and was repeatedly criticised by President Donald Trump, he said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the FBI's former No 2 official who was deeply involved in the agency's investigations of Hillary Clinton and Russia's role in the 2016 US election and was repeatedly criticised by President Donald Trump, he said on Friday.

"Based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Mr Sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China's parliament gives Xi second term, top ally named VP

Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill, angering China

Australia warns South-east Asia of high-tech terror threat

Stormy Daniels faces US$20m in damages in Trump lawsuit

EU starts retaliation process against US tariffs

US accuses Russian government of hacking infrastructure

Editor's Choice

BT_20180317_YMNODX17O0SL_3354762.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Non-oil exports shrink 5.9% in Feb, far below economists' expectations of 4.8% expansion

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

BT_20180317_P1COVER17_3354091.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Brunch

Wrist watch

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
3 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
4 IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project
5 STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

Mar 17, 2018
Life & Culture

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

Mar 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%

BT_20180317_SUMMIT17_3354417.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening