You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, Canada aim for Nafta deal by year's end: White House

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 08:43

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau hope to reach a deal to revamp Nafta by year's end, the White House said Thursday.

After a phone call between the two leaders that discussed the tripartite agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, the White House said a common target had been reached.

"The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Nafta renegotiation and stressed their hope to reach an agreement by the end of this year," a White House statement said.

Mr Trump had earlier suggested that he could soon begin the process of terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement, accusing Mexico of "being difficult" in talks to rework the decades-old deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Nafta is one of the worst trade deals ever signed at any time anywhere in the world, and I can understand why Mexico is being difficult, because why wouldn't they be? They've had it their way," Mr Trump said on Monday.

The three countries will resume their negotiations on Friday in Mexico City.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Trump to donate US$1m to flood relief: White House

Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

Taiwanese-American jailed for aiding Chinese nuclear programme

US government settles first travel ban lawsuit

6.2-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia

Chile economy, finance ministers quit

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

BT_20170901_UWTONY1SP8X_3066085.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Farewell reception for a president who 'worked tirelessly' for Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening