US CEOs urge Trump to keep Daca 'dreamers' program in letter

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 19:56

[TOKYO] Dozens of chief executives in the US have signed a letter urging the administration of President Donald Trump not to scrap a measure, known as "Dreamers", that prevents the deportation of young people brought to the country illegally.

The White House said this week that it was still reviewing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which was adopted when Barack Obama was in office.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon.com, CEO Jeff Bezos and General Motors' Mary Barra signed the letter, which was posted on a website late on Thursday in the US.

