You are here
US cities riding high on millennial boom, but for how long?
As their numbers peak, fate of urban areas rests on whether they stay or move
DURING the past decade, many US cities have been transformed by young professionals of the millennial generation, with downtowns turning into bustling neighbourhoods full of new apartments and pricey coffee bars. But soon, cities may start running out of millennials.
Demographers, along
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg