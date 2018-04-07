You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US congressman pulls loaded gun at constituent meeting

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 1:12 PM

nz_us_07.jpg
A US congressman pulled out a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol during a meeting with constituents Friday in a bid to make a point about gun safety, according to a local report.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A US congressman pulled out a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol during a meeting with constituents Friday in a bid to make a point about gun safety, according to a local report.

House Republican Ralph Norman of South Carolina told The Post and Courier newspaper that he drew the handgun and placed it on a table while at a "Coffee With Your Congressman" event at a diner, in an attempt to convey that guns are only dangerous if in the wrong hands.

"I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords," said Mr Norman, 64, referring to the former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot in the head during a meet-and-greet outside a grocery store in 2011.

Ms Giffords was gravely wounded in that attack. She survived and became a prominent advocate against gun violence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I don't mind dying," Mr Norman added, according to the paper. "But whoever shoots me better shoot well or I'm shooting back."

Mr Norman's indelicate reference to Ms Giffords appeared to suggest that her debilitating injury was in some way due to her not being adequately armed.

Mr Norman said he is a concealed carry permit holder and regularly brings his gun with him when in public, according to the newspaper.

Friday's incident came as Americans debate the prospect of Congress passing new gun safety laws in the wake of several mass shootings, including a February massacre at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Last year during his unsuccessful US Senate campaign, former judge Roy Moore of Alabama drew a pistol from his pocket while on stage at a rally as a way to show the Republican candidate's commitment to the constitutional right to bear arms.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australians want Turnbull to stay as 30th Newspoll defeat looms

Wells Fargo called out by teachers union over gun industry ties

Harvard pushed by US to share admissions data in bias suit

Nafta ministers meet again, no major breakthroughs made

Facebook to verify identities for political ads

Spain mulls appealing Puigdemont extradition ruling to EU court

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening