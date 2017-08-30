You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer confidence jumps in August

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 23:05

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence jumped for the second straight month in August, surpassing expectations amid buoyant feelings about the present situation, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday.

However, the survey showed consumers' are not expecting the economy to improve much in the short-term, the Conference Board said.

The Consumer Confidence Index jumped nearly three points to 122.9, while the present situation index added nearly six points to 151.2, near a 16-year high.

But the expectations index was up just a point to 104, after jumping more than three points in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Consumers' more buoyant assessment of present-day conditions was the primary driver of the boost in confidence," said Lynn Franco, The Conference Board's director of Economic Indicators.

But for the short-term "expectations were relatively flat, though still optimistic, suggesting that they do not anticipate an acceleration in the pace of economic activity in the months ahead."

Economists had expected consumer sentiment to remain about flat from July at 120.3.

The index is still down from a high recorded in March of 124.9 points.

The current assessment of the labour market improved somewhat, with a slightly higher share of respondents saying jobs are "plentiful" and slightly less saying jobs are "hard to get", the survey showed.

However, the outlook for six months from now is less enthusiastic, with more consumers saying business conditions and jobs would remain the same, and fewer expecting improvement.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Harvey costs seen rising to US$42b as flooding intensifies

Levee breaches due to Harvey at Houston suburb forcing evacuation

EU moves to close share trading loophole

Germany reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu in swans

EU, Polish row on judicial reform heats up, Merkel to meet EC chief

Dortmund bus bomber could face 28 counts of attempted murder

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening