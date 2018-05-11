You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer prices rebound 0.2% in April on jump in petrol

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 6:19 AM

BP_USshop_110518_18.jpg
US consumer prices rebounded in April after dipping in March, driven by a surge in petrol prices and an uptick in housing costs, but the Labor Department report Thursday was tamer than expected.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices rebounded in April after dipping in March, driven by a surge in petrol prices and an uptick in housing costs, but the Labor Department report Thursday was tamer than expected.

Food prices also rose, as did medical services, but cell phone services - which had been blamed for the bafflingly low inflation last year - were flat after finally rising in March.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks costs for household goods and services, rose 0.2 per cent compared to March, seasonally adjusted.

And the index was up 2.5 per cent from April 2017, continuing its rising trend and putting it a half point above the Federal Reserve's inflation target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts say the details of the report are fairly benign, cheering Wall Street which posted solid gains since the data was viewed as reducing odds the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates more aggressively.

The CPI rebound was pushed by a three per cent jump in petrol prices last month, which recouped a large part of the 4.9 per cent decline posted in March, the report showed.

Shelter costs - which include rent and an equivalent measure for homeowners - were up a more modest 0.3 per cent, but that category has a much bigger impact on the headline CPI number and has been trending up in recent months.

Food prices also rose 0.3 per cent in the month.

However, excluding the volatile food and energy components, "core" CPI rose just 0.1 per cent and was 2.1 per cent higher than the same month of last year.

GOOD NEWS

The CPI results were weaker than analysts had been expecting.

"There's even more good news in this report than suggested by the surprise relief in the core," Chris Low of FTN Financial said.

"Goods prices are falling outright and there are declines throughout services." He said if not for the owners-equivalent rent component, "a flaky series if there ever was one - the core would have fallen." And Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital said the price trend is stabilising, which "should quell concerns for now about a widespread and sustained heating-up of inflation."

But for the first four months of the year CPI is running at a 2.6 per cent seasonally adjusted annual rate, while core is 2.4 per cent, both a full point higher than at this point in 2017, according to Labor Department calculations.

So some analysts see that as proof inflation is continuing to move higher.

Meanwhile, wage data showed hourly earnings, adjusted for inflation, were flat in the month.

Fed policymakers closely watch wage and price data to decide when to raise interest rates, although they focus on a different inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.

"This CPI report does not change our view that core inflation is trending gradually higher and that core PCE price inflation will hit and possibly move slightly above the Fed's 2% target for inflation in the second quarter," RDQ Economics said in a research note.

That debate is key for Wall Street, which has been on edge about the possibility the Fed could raise interest rates more aggressively.

They might possibly be cheered by one data point in the CPI report: the cost of whiskey at home fell 0.3 per cent in April.

AFP

Government & Economy

New Zealand manufacturing activity jumps in April: BNZ survey

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

IMF's Lagarde says ready to assist Argentina

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

Singapore to host Trump-Kim meeting

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening