You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes of the 1930s

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 6:37 AM

06709276.jpg
More than 1,100 US economists signed a letter sent to President Donald Trump and to Congress on Thursday urging them to avoid repeating the mistakes that worsened the Depression in the 1930s.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] More than 1,100 US economists signed a letter sent to President Donald Trump and to Congress on Thursday urging them to avoid repeating the mistakes that worsened the Depression in the 1930s.

The economic advisors to two Republican and two Democratic presidents and 15 Nobel laureates were among those urging the administration to fend off "a host of new protectionist activity, including threats to withdraw from trade agreements, misguided calls for new tariffs in response to trade imbalances, and the imposition of tariffs."

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.

That letter also featured more than 1,000 economists urging legislators to reject the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, a trade measure widely blamed for deepening and prolonging the global economic crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Congress did not take economists' advice in 1930 and Americans across the country paid the price," the NTU said. "The undersigned economists and teachers of economics strongly urge you not to repeat that mistake."

The petition comes as a high level delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are in Beijing negotiating a solution to the trade dispute sparked when Mr Trump imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel, and on US$50 billion in Chinese goods.

'FLAT-EARTHER ECONOMICS'

The Trump administration accuses China of rampant theft of US intellectual property and is demanding changes to their investment and patent protection policies, and is also reportedly considering cutting off access of Chinese high-tech companies to US products.

The White House also has riled the European Union which has only been given a temporary exemption from the steel and aluminum tariffs, which are now set to take effect on June 1.

The NTU letter quotes from the 1930 missive, which warned that tariffs would hurt consumers through price increases, and farmers through loss of markets for their goods.

"Such action would inevitably provoke other countries to pay us back in kind by levying retaliatory duties against our goods," the letter said, adding that the policies would sow bitterness.

"A tariff war does not furnish good soil for the growth of world peace."

The signatories include economists who advised former presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush as well as former Federal Reserve vice chair Alan Blinder, and 2001 Nobel Prize winner George Akerlof, husband of former Fed chair Janet Yellen.

NTU's Free Trade Initiative director Bryan Riley said, "very few policy areas generate as much consensus among professional economists like free trade does. Protectionism is flat-earther economics."

AFP

Government & Economy

Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

US treasury, commerce chiefs in China for tariff talks

Region tipped to grow 5.4% this year; 5.2% next year

Fed calm over 2% inflation underlines gradual rate-hike outlook

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

BT_20180504_TALKS49AZX_3423813.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

US treasury, commerce chiefs in China for tariff talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening