You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US embassy employee kidnapped, freed, in Venezuela: police

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 7:32 AM

[CARACAS] An employee of the US embassy in Caracas was released early Wednesday after being kidnapped two days earlier by criminals demanding a ransom, police said.

Police said the employee, a Venezuelan national identified as Kerbin Barazarte, 28 - whom they described as a security guard - had been released unharmed and without payment of a ransom.

They said he was abducted while patrolling in a van near the embassy on Monday night. His captors, who were not identified, had demanded payment of US$30,000 for his release.

A colleague who was with him managed to evade the kidnappers, the police said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The interior ministry announced on Tuesday that the US embassy van had been recovered but that Barazarte was missing.

Police gave no details of the circumstances of his release.

Former police commissioner Luis Godoy told AFP that the number of kidnappings in Venezuela had increased considerably over the last few years because it was a "fast and effective" means of getting money.

Mr Godoy said it is difficult to determine the number of kidnappings in Venezuela, because there are no official figures, and 60 per cent of victims do not report a crime.

"Last year, there were between 1,200 and 1,300 kidnappings across the country, according to non-governmental organisations," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Fed's Yellen says has not met with Trump to discuss status

Japan PM says time for North Korea dialogue is over

Tillerson, Zarif in first meeting with partners on Iran nuclear deal

Once "kittens" in cyber spy world, Iran gains prowess: security experts

Surging onion, egg, squid costs spice up Asian inflation outlook

Fed to shrink assets next month, boost rates by year end

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

BT_20170921_NAHXI21_3095436.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

President Xi, PM Lee hail 'new historical chapter' in bilateral ties

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

BT_20170921_SEPHANTOM21_3095373.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Pent-up demand greets new Rolls-Royce Phantom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening