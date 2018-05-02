You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory gauge dips to nine-month low as inflation heats up

Tue, May 01, 2018 - 10:41 PM

file6ux715orkqv1d7a07hbc.jpg
US manufacturing expanded last month at the slowest pace since July, while prices paid for materials continued to accelerate amid supply constraints and tariff concerns, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing expanded last month at the slowest pace since July, while prices paid for materials continued to accelerate amid supply constraints and tariff concerns, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

The results included signs that factories are having trouble keeping up with demand. A measure of order backlogs was the highest in almost 14 years, and delivery times lengthened to match the second-longest since March 2010. The gauges for new orders and production weakened for a fourth straight month.

Even with the April decline, the main index is close to the 57.9 average since January 2017 and is consistent with solid-but- moderating activity. Trump administration policies have created both tailwinds and headwinds for manufacturers: Tax cuts are expected to underpin demand, while materials costs are accelerating, partly from supply-chain disruptions stemming from tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Energy costs are also on the rise, with oil reaching a three-year high last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists taking note of the softer ISM factory payrolls index may nonetheless wait for its services counterpart before tweaking forecasts for April employment. The group's non- manufacturing survey data are due Thursday, a day before the Labor Department’s jobs report.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Growth of over 2.5% expected despite global risks: PM Lee

Schneider, Temasek buying business unit of India's L&T for 140b rupees

S$200m raised to subsidise worker training: Chan

Soaring govt, private debt raises red flag for financial authorities

Startups can still play along e-commerce giants in SEA gold rush

South Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week

Editor's Choice

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking gains push Singapore market cap higher in April

BT_20180502_ASJAPFA_3419974.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Japfa still has long-term goals in sight

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
5 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

BT_20180502_SHONEWOOD_3420097.jpg
May 2, 2018
SME

Knock on wood for success

BT_20180502_ABTECHNO_3420091.jpg
May 2, 2018
SME

A micro-spectroscopy technique to sieve out the fake from the real

May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Schneider, Temasek buying business unit of India's L&T for 140b rupees

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening