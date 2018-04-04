You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory orders increase broadly in February

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 10:24 PM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in February, boosted by strong demand for transportation equipment and a range of other products, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector.

Factory goods orders increased 1.2 per cent, nearly unwinding January's revised 1.3 per cent decline, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rising 1.7 per cent in February after a previously reported 1.4 per cent drop in January. Orders surged 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in February.

Orders for transportation equipment soared 7.0 per cent, lifted by a 26.2 per cent jump in the volatile orders for civilian aircraft. There were also increases in orders for machinery, which rose 1.2 per cent after slipping 0.2 per cent in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Orders for mining, oil field and gas field machinery climbed 1.8 per cent. Orders for motor vehicles shot up 1.5 per cent.

Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components surged 3.4 per cent while bookings for computers vaulted 3.5 percent.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of US economic activity is being supported by strong domestic and global demand, but a shortage of skilled workers and capacity constraints could hurt factory output.

A survey on Monday showed a slight ebb in sentiment among manufacturers amid rising concerns over labor shortages and the supply chain. Manufacturers also reported that tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by President Donald Trump in early March were raising prices, "causing panic buying" and "leading to inventory shortages for non-contract customers." Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent for aluminum to shield domestic industries from what he has described as unfair competition from other countries.

The Commerce Department revised February orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans, to show them rising 1.4 per cent instead of the 1.8 per cent jump reported last month.

Orders for these so-called core capital goods fell 0.3 per cent in January. Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, increased 1.4 per cent in February as reported last month.

Core capital goods shipments were unchanged in January.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China announces additional tariffs on US$50b of US goods including soya beans, cars

A*Star, Canada's Hydro-Quebec to set up US$20m lab at Biopolis

Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps on Wednesday afternoon: China state media journalist

Tears, budget battles and mascots: the tricky path to Tokyo 2020

Malaysian PM Najib promises RM1.46b raise for civil servants ahead of polls

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

prop.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Real Estate

Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Transport

COEs end mostly lower

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening