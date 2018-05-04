You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory orders rise, but business equipment spending slowing

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 10:19 PM

file6ux76fbswk3tl70195s.jpg
New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in March, boosted by strong demand for transportation equipment and a range of other products, but there are signs that business spending on equipment is slowing.

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in March, boosted by strong demand for transportation equipment and a range of other products, but there are signs that business spending on equipment is slowing.

Factory goods orders rose 1.6 per cent, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for February was revised up to show orders jumping 1.6 per cent instead of the previously reported 1.2 per cent increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders increasing 1.4 per cent in March. Orders rose 7.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in March.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Orders for transportation equipment increased 7.6 per cent, lifted by a 44.5 per cent jump in the volatile orders for civilian aircraft. Transportation orders rose 8.9 per cent in February. Orders for machinery fell 1.9 percent, the largest drop since April 2016, after rising 0.6 per cent in February.

Orders for mining, oil field and gas field machinery surged 2.6 per cent. Orders for motor vehicles fell 1.0 per cent, the biggest drop since last July. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components rose 0.6 per cent while bookings for computers advanced 1.0 per cent.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of US economic activity, is being supported by strong domestic and global demand. But a shortage of skilled workers and rising commodity prices after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are starting to impact production.

A survey on Monday showed sentiment among manufacturers falling in April for a second straight month amid growing concerns about the tariffs, which were imposed by President Donald Trump in March.

Manufacturers said the import duties had increased prices, made it difficult to source material and brought business planning to a standstill. That could undercut business spending on equipment.

Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent for aluminum to shield domestic industries from what he has described as unfair competition from other countries.

The Commerce Department revised March orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans, to show them falling 0.4 per cent instead of dipping 0.1 per cent as reported last month.

Orders for these so-called core capital goods rose 1.0 per cent in February. Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, declined 0.8 per cent in March instead of the 0.7 per cent drop reported last month.

Core capital goods shipments were up 1.2 per cent in February.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

EU holds its nerve on 2018 economic outlook amid growing threats

Watchdogs believe flaws to Malaysia voter list "tip of the iceberg"

US trade deficit drops as exports hit record high

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pakistan opens new Islamabad airport after years of delays

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
3 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
4 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
5 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

trade.jpg
May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

trade.jpg
May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp posts 34% fall in Q1 profit; says market environment remains challenging

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening