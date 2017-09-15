You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US industrial output, sapped by Harvey, falls for first time since January

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 9:47 PM

[WASHINGTON] US industrial output fell in August for the first time since January as Hurricane Harvey battered oil, gas and chemical plants along the Gulf Coast and a cool summer sapped utility demand in the east, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Overall industrial production fell 0.9 per cent over the month after a July increase revised upward to 0.4 per cent.

The Fed, using a combination of high-frequency plant output data and economic modeling, attributed about 0.75 percentage point of the decline to storm effects that "temporarily curtailed drilling, servicing, and extraction activity for oil and natural gas." Economists polled by Reuters had still expected a 0.1 per cent increase in industrial output. The US central bank's measure of the industrial sector comprises manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities.

Though Harvey was a major force in the decline, helping push down mining output by 0.8 per cent, other sectors contributed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The output of consumer goods fell 0.7 per cent as a rise in production of consumer durables was offset by declines in nondurables and consumer energy products. Production of motor vehicles and auto parts rose 2.2 per cent.

Utilization of factory capacity fell 0.8 percentage point to 76.1 per cent, compared to a revised upward figure of 76.9 per cent in July, nearly 4 percentage points below the long run average.

Economists expected the storm to begin showing up in the output figures, but also in general feel those impacts will be offset by future increases.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US retail sales post biggest drop in six months

Reserves top US$400b in boost to India safety buffer

Update: Terrorist blast injures 22 during London's subway's rush hour

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ECB to announce in Oct plans to reduce QE; buy bonds through June 2018: Reuters poll

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening