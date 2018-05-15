You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US inflation expectations rise- NY Fed

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:50 PM

file6ue8kjwm1cl12qced8c4.jpg
The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on US price pressures, showed median one-year ahead expectations increased to 2.98 per cent, from 2.75 per cent in March.

[WASHINGTON]  US inflation expectations edged up in April, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on US price pressures, showed median one-year ahead expectations increased to 2.98 per cent, from 2.75 per cent in March. The three-year measure also rose to 2.97 per cent, from 2.91 per cent previously.

Both gauges have largely been on an upward trend this year after years in which they slipped since the survey began in 2013.

The rise in consumer expectations comes as the U.S. central bank continues its tightening cycle that began in late 2015, with past worries over weak inflation receding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is now effectively at the central bank's 2 per cent target rate after undershooting that goal for almost six years. Price gains increased to 1.9 per cent in the 12 months through March.

The Fed unanimously decided to raise interest rates at its policy meeting in March. It forecasts another two rate rises for this year, although an increasing number of policymakers see three as a possibility.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

ECB's Villeroy sees rate hike quarters, not years, after QE

EU watchdog opens probe into Juncker aide promotion

Singapore not joining US, Japan-led free and open Indo-Pacific for now: Vivian Balakrishnan

Grow Singapore's brand of meritocracy in which fruits of success are shared, says Masagos

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Flagrant' Kremlin breaches international rules: UK intel chief

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening