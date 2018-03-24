You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US new home sales fall for third straight month in February

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 10:14 PM

FILES-US-ECONOMY-EMPLOYMENT-INDICATOR-142442.jpg
Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in February, weighed down by steep declines in the Midwest and West.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in February, weighed down by steep declines in the Midwest and West.

The Commerce Department said on Friday new home sales dropped 0.6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 618,000 units last month. January's sales pace was revised up to 622,000 units from the previously reported 593,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new home sales, which account for 10 per cent of housing market sales, would rise 4.4 per cent to a pace of 623,000 units last month. New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis.

They rose 0.5 per cent from a year ago. Sales decreased 3.7 per cent in the Midwest and 17.6 per cent in the West, which has experienced rapid price growth amid a shortage of homes for sale. They rebounded 19.4 per cent in the Northeast and 9.0 per cent in the South, which accounts for the bulk of new home sales.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The housing market has slowed in recent months as an acute shortage of homes, especially on the lower end of the market, squeezes sales while pushing up prices. Rising mortgage rates could make buying a home even less affordable for first-time buyers, who have been largely priced out of the market.

The median new house price was US$326,800, a 9.7 per cent increase from a year ago. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is hovering at a four-year high of 4.45 per cent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. In contrast, annual wage growth has been stuck below 3 per cent despite the unemployment rate dropping to a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent.

In February, there were 305,000 new homes on the market, an increase of 2.0 per cent and the highest level since March 2009. The stock of new homes still remains well below its peak during the housing market bubble in 2006.

At February's sales pace it would take 5.9 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, the most since August 2017 and up from 5.8 months in January. About two-thirds of the houses sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170321_HXTELCO21F9HM_2800525.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

WL_ThomsonMedical_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rowsley shareholders vote in favour of healthcare acquisition; to be renamed Thomson Medical Group Limited

BP_SGX_190218_52.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares close 2% lower on Friday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening