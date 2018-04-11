You are here

US producer prices increase more than expected in March

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 8:57 PM

Washington

US producer prices increased more than expected in March, boosted by a rise in the cost of services such as healthcare and airline fees, pointing to a steady buildup of wholesale inflation pressures.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand rose 0.3 per cent last month after increasing 0.2 per cent in February.

That lifted the year-on-year increase in the PPI to 3.0 per cent from 2.8 per cent in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.1 per cent last month and advancing 2.9 per cent from a year ago.

A key gauge of underlying producer price pressures that excludes food, energy and trade services rose 0.4 per cent last month, increasing by the same margin for a third straight month.

The so-called core PPI increased 2.9 per cent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since August 2014, after climbing 2.7 per cent in February.

The broad-based increase in wholesale prices supports views that inflation will pick up this year. Economists believe that a tightening labor market, weak dollar and fiscal stimulus in the form of a US$1.5 trillion tax cut package and increased government spending will push inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target this year.

The US central bank's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, increased 1.6 per cent in February after being stuck at 1.5 per cent for four straight months.

The Fed increased interest rates last month and forecast two more rate hikes this year.

Last month, the price of services increased 0.3 per cent, rising by the same margin for a third consecutive month.

Services accounted for 70 per cent of the increase in the PPI last month. They were boosted by a 0.4 per cent rise in the cost of outpatient care.

There were also increases in the cost of airline tickets and cable and satellite subscriber services.

Overall, the cost of healthcare services rose 0.3 per cent in March. Those costs feed into the core PCE price index.

Prices for goods rose 0.3 per cent, after slipping 0.1 per cent in February. Wholesale food prices surged 2.2 per cent after three straight monthly declines. Gasoline prices dropped 3.7 per cent after falling 1.6 per cent in February.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

