US Senate committee backs Tillerson as Trump's secretary of state

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson, narrowly won approval from a Senate committee on Monday but is expected to win confirmation from the full Senate.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 to approve Mr Tillerson, with every committee Republican backing Mr Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

His backing by the committee had been in doubt until earlier on Monday, when Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a committee member, said he planned to back Mr Tillerson.

His confirmation vote in the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority, is not expected before next week.

Mr Rubio said he was troubled by Mr Tillerson's comments during his confirmation hearing regarding Russia as well as other countries, but that he ultimately decided he would vote to approve the nominee in deference to Mr Trump, as well as to fill a critical top job.

Democrats who voted against Mr Tillerson said their concerns included fears that he might move to lift sanctions on Russia, where he did business for years as an Exxon executive, questions about his views on human rights and unhappiness that he would not promise to recuse himself from matters related to Exxon during his entire term as the top US diplomat.

Mr Tillerson said during his hearing that he would recuse himself only for the one year required by law.

Mr Tillerson also angered some lawmakers during the hearing by saying he did not know that Exxon Mobil had lobbied against Russian sanctions while he was running the company.

Senator Ben Cardin, the committee's ranking Democrat, said Mr Tillerson's "business orientation" and responses at his hearing "could compromise his ability as secretary of state to forcefully promote the values and ideals that have defined our country and our leading role in the world for more than 200 years".

