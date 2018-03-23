You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Senate passes huge spending bill, sends it to Trump

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 12:55 PM

BP_Capitol_230318_60.jpg
The US Senate passed a US$1.3 trillion federal spending bill in dramatic dark-of-night fashion early Friday, overcoming hurdles that threatened to send the government into its third shutdown of 2018.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate passed a US$1.3 trillion federal spending bill in dramatic dark-of-night fashion early Friday, overcoming hurdles that threatened to send the government into its third shutdown of 2018.

Lawmakers stared down a self-imposed deadline of midnight Friday, when federal funding was set to expire, and passed the mammoth package by a vote of 65-32, with hours to spare.

It now goes to the White House to be signed by President Donald Trump, whose aides have said he supports the bill.

The measure boosts military and domestic spending, increases border security, funds infrastructure and student loan projects, and includes provisions to reduce gun violence, but does not address protections for undocumented immigrants or efforts to stabilise health insurance prices.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

EU leaders to agree Brexit talks guidelines

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

Vietnam, South Korea agree to do US$100b in bilateral trade by 2020

Malaysia's Mahathir gatecrashes 'too old to be PM' forum

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Walden_2_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won skid to multi-week lows on trade war fears

Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Walden_1_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening