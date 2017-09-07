You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US services sector growth recovers slightly in August

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 00:17

[WASHINGTON] Growth in the all-important US services sector quickened in August after a sluggish July but farms and the transportation and warehousing sector reported contraction, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The monthly gain was not enough to recover all of July's losses, however, despite rising indices for employment and new export orders, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM non-manufacturing index rose 1.4 points to 55.3 per cent, a tenth higher than an analyst forecast. A reading of above 50 per cent indicates growth and August marked 92 consecutive months of expansion, according to the survey.

Fifteen of 17 services industries reported growth but low dairy and cattle prices have left some farmers struggling or going out of business, respondents said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The depressed agricultural economy has resulted in lower demand and less sales volume," a respondent was quoted as saying.

"The non-manufacturing sector has rebounded from the prior month's cooling-off period," Anthony Nieves, a committee chair for the survey, said in a statement.

"The majority of respondents are optimistic about business conditions going forward." Business activity gained 1.6 pints to reach 57.5 per cent, reflecting 97 consecutive months of growth. The employment index also added 2.2 percentage points, rising to 57.9 per cent.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the result suggested strong job growth could continue in the coming months but that Hurricane Harvey, and possibly Hurricane Irma, now bound for Florida, could cause a temporary drop.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the employment index fell by 4.8 points, he said in a research note.

"We tentatively expect bigger declines this time around, but the key point for now is that ahead of the storms, the non-manufacturing sector was in good shape," he said.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Number two at US Federal Reserve to step down

Missing generals in list of delegates gives Xi room to pick army leaders

Falling car exports help nudge July US trade gap higher

Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean as Florida braces for weekend landfall

Prefabricated bathrooms, units for all Singapore new flats by 2019

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

coe.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening