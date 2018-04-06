You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US willing to talk trade with China, no session set yet: official

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:44 AM

2018-04-03T012226Z_1027925217_RC1B0046E2D0_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRADE-CHINA-TECHNOLOGY.JPG
The United States is willing to negotiate with China on trade, but only if talks are serious, as previous attempts produced little progress, a senior US official told Reuters late on Thursday as trade tensions between the two nations escalated.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The United States is willing to negotiate with China on trade, but only if talks are serious, as previous attempts produced little progress, a senior US official told Reuters late on Thursday as trade tensions between the two nations escalated.

No formal negotiating sessions have been set, the official said.

"There is ongoing communications with the Chinese on trade," said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the Trump administration's trade strategy.

The official said Republican President Donald Trump, who has already sought US$50 billion in new tariffs on China, will insist on "verifiable, enforceable and measurable deliverables" from China in any trade negotiations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comments came as Mr Trump said late on Thursday he had instructed US trade officials to consider US$100 billion in additional tariffs on China "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against earlier US trade actions.

In a statement, Mr Trump said the US Trade Representative had determined that China "has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America's intellectual property".

The senior official said: "We've had a type of negotiation in different forums where China has made lots of different commitments that they haven't followed through on."

"We don't want to go down that path. But the president has been clear, the administration has been clear, we're not trying to start a trade war. We're simply trying to get fair and reciprocal treatments so we're open to those conversations."

The official said China had committed seven times to stopping forced technology transfers, a practice in which China allegedly seeks to obtain US intellectual property (IP) through joint venture requirements, something that China denies.

"This president is not going to tolerate hollow commitments or refusal to change bad practices. And if the way that we effectuate that is through negotiations, that's great," the official said.

The Trump administration on Tuesday targeted 25 per cent tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products to try to force changes in Beijing's IP, sending world financial markets gyrating.

China retaliated the next day with a list of duties on US imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan Feb real wages fall for third straight month

Japan household spending posts biggest drop in nearly a year

'You'll be sorry', Russia tells Britain at UN Security Council meet on nerve agent attack

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

US to update Saudi artillery for US$1.31b

Trump breaks silence, claims no knowledge of porn star payment

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening