US$64b overseas spending spree by Turkish firms seen

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Istanbul
ROBERT Yuksel Yildirim had barely been at the family's construction-materials business a year before the company won its first international contract. Now, it's a conglomerate with interests in mining, ports and chemicals across 28 countries.
Twenty-four years after the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal