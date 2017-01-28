You are here

US's defence secretary stresses commitment to Nato: Pentagon

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:59

Defence Secretary James Mattis stressed the United States' commitment to Nato in a telephone call with Germany's defence minister on Thursday, the Pentagon said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Mattis assured German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States' enduring commitment to the Nato alliance," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said Mr Mattis discussed the importance of Nato in a separate call with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Mr Mattis underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.

