You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam's 2016 FDI inflow hits record high of US$15.8b: govt

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:31

33284127.2 (36283480) - 05_10_2015 - vnprop27.jpg
Vietnam will receive an estimated US$15.8 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016, up 9 per cent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HANOI] Vietnam will receive an estimated US$15.8 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016, up 9 per cent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.

New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year would rise 7 per cent from 2015 to a combined US$24.4 billion, the government said in an online report.

South Korean investors pledged the most funds in 2016, including US$1.5 billion for LG Display's OLED screens plant and by LG Innotek's US$550 million camera plant.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening