You are here
Wall Street braces for rough ride as exchanges seek more speed bumps
SEC is expected to decide on proposals by New York and Chicago stock exchanges and Nasdaq in coming weeks
New York
US STOCK exchanges that spent decades speeding up markets with cutting-edge technology are now rushing to slow them down.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Chicago Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc are all awaiting decisions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg