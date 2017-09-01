Western Australia puts out welcome mat for S'pore, Malaysia, China

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
PERTH as a holiday destination has become more affordable than before and is no longer expensive, said Western Australia (WA) Tourism Minister Paul Papalia.
This is due to a downturn in business travel and more hotels on the market, resulting in a dip in hotel occupancy
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal