You are here

Home > Government & Economy

White House cancels Nasa programme on greenhouse gas: report

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 9:41 AM

nz_pollution_100518.jpg
The White House has "quietly killed" a US$10-million per year Nasa programme that tracks carbon and methane, key greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, the journal Science said on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The White House has "quietly killed" a US$10-million per year Nasa programme that tracks carbon and methane, key greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, the journal Science said on Thursday.

Nasa's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS) tracked sources and sinks for carbon and made high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon, said the report.

"Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS," it said, describing the move as the latest in a "broad attack on climate science" mounted by the White House.

The journal said Nasa "declined to provide a reason for the cancellation beyond 'budget constraints and higher priorities within the science budget.'"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also quoted US space agency spokesman Steve Cole as saying there was no mention of the CMS in a budget deal signed in March, which "allowed the administration's move to take effect."

Mr Cole, responding to a request for comment from AFP, said Mr Trump proposed cutting the CMS project and four Earth science missions last year.

After much deliberation, Congress decided they wanted those four space missions to be funded, writing them into the budget bill they passed in March 2018, he said.

But since CMS was not among them, it was cut as proposed, Mr Cole said, describing the entire process as a joint effort by lawmakers and the executive branch.

Existing grants would be allowed to finish but no new research would be supported, he said.

Mr Trump has already canceled another Earth science mission, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 (OCO-3), and announced the US pullout from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

According to Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University's Centre for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Massachusetts, the CMS cuts jeopardise efforts to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate deal.

"If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement," she told the magazine.

Canceling the CMS "is a grave mistake." Mr Cole, however, said in an email to AFP that the "winding down of this specific research program does not curb Nasa's ability or commitment to monitoring carbon and its effects on our changing planet." "In fact, GEDI, a new ecosystem carbon-monitoring instrument, is set to launch to the International Space Station this summer."

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore a significant step on the path to peace: PM Lee

New Zealand manufacturing activity jumps in April: BNZ survey

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

IMF's Lagarde says ready to assist Argentina

US consumer prices rebound 0.2% in April on jump in petrol

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_Genting Singapore_110518_76.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore up 7.8% on positive results, earnings prospects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening