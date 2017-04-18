You are here
With SATS Coolport, New Zealand meats headed for EU can now tranship through Singapore
Singapore
MEATS from New Zealand destined for the European Union (EU) markets can now transit through Singapore, by means of SATS Coolport, Asia's first on-airport perishable cargo handling centre.
Announcing this on Monday, leading provider of gateway services and food solutions
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg