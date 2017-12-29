You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Woman who swallowed over 1kg of cocaine held at Phuket airport

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 3:45 PM

dt-cocaine.jpg
A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast has been arrested on the Thai island of Phuket after an airport X-ray found more than 1kg of cocaine in her stomach wrapped in scores of small packets.
PHOTO: AFP/ROYAL THAI POLICE

[BANGKOK] A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast has been arrested on the Thai island of Phuket after an airport X-ray found more than 1kg of cocaine in her stomach wrapped in scores of small packets.

The woman was stopped by officials late Wednesday night at Phuket's international airport after landing on a flight from Doha.

An X-ray revealed more than 60 small packages in her stomach, filled with 1.2kg of cocaine, according to Sirinya Sitdhichai, secretary-general of Thailand's Office of Narcotics Control Board.

The drugs were likely bound for wealthy clients in Bangkok, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Unlike methamphetamine, cocaine and ice (crystal meth) are for a very niche group of rich customers," he told AFP.

He said drug traffickers based in West Africa routinely hire African or Asian woman as "mules" to smuggle narcotics into Thailand, a country whose porous borders and air links make it a popular transit stop for all kinds of contraband.

Smugglers often fly into smaller airports outside Bangkok and then travel by road to sell the drugs in the capital, he added.

Thailand, a country of roughly 68 million, has the world's sixth-largest prison population thanks to harsh drug laws that were enacted more than a decade ago but have failed to dismantle the narcotics trade or dent addiction rates.

More than 70 per cent of the kingdom's convicts are jailed on drug-related offences.

The proportion is even higher among the 39,000 female prisoners in Thailand, which jails more women per capita than any other nation.

Yet while couriers and other low-level smugglers are routinely arrested, authorities have struggled to take down kingpins and dismantle their trafficking networks.

The most popular drug in the kingdom is meth consumed in the form of caffeine-laced tablets known as "yaba", which means "crazy medicine".

The pill, and a more potent and pure version known as "ice", are churned out in drug labs in the Golden Triangle Zone where northern Thailand meets Myanmar and Laos.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's subsidiaries, associates divest stakes in six malls in India; 2 Reits make board changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening