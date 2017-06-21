You are here
Work for Trump's White House? No thanks
Administration struggling to fill top posts as candidates grapple with doubts about loyalty and reputation
Washington
THE array of legal and political threats hanging over the Trump presidency have compounded the White House's struggles to fill out the top ranks of the government.
Mr Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey last month and the escalating probe into Russian interference
