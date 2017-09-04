Xi says China will give 500m yuan for Brics cooperation plan

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[BEIJING] China will provide 500 million yuan (S$103.53 million) for a Brics economic and technology cooperation plan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Mr Xi also told a plenary session at a Brics leaders' summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that China would give US$4 million for projects at the Brics countries' New Development Bank.
REUTERS
