Xi says China will give 500m yuan for Brics cooperation plan

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 12:02

[BEIJING] China will provide 500 million yuan (S$103.53 million) for a Brics economic and technology cooperation plan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Mr Xi also told a plenary session at a Brics leaders' summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that China would give US$4 million for projects at the Brics countries' New Development Bank.

REUTERS

