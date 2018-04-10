You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Xi vows to further open China economy amid US trade spat

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 10:59 AM

[BEIJING] President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday to take new steps to open China's economy "wider and wider" amid a broiling trade confrontation with the United States.

He said China will take measures to liberalise automobile investment, reduce tariffs on cars this year and protect intellectual property - all areas that have been high on the list of demands by Washington.

Pledging a "new phase of opening up", Mr Xi told an economic forum on the southern island of Hainan that Beijing "does not seek a trade surplus" and hopes to increase imports.

"Economic globalisation is an irreversible trend of the time," Mr Xi told the Boao Forum for Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The door of China's opening up will not close, it will only open wider and wider." Mr Xi's speech came two days after US President Donald Trump suggested that he saw an end to the trade dispute, which has included tit-for-tat tariffs and threats for more punishing duties by both nations.

"President Xi and I will always be friends," Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do." Mr Xi did not directly address the trade dispute in his speech.

But Mr Trump on Monday railed against Chinese tariffs on car imports and the Chinese foreign ministry warned that trade talks with the United States were "impossible" under current conditions.

"When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%," Mr Trump tweeted.

"Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE - going on for years!"

AFP

Government & Economy

Fed's Kaplan says trade issues with China won't resolve soon

N Korea foreign minister in rare visit to Moscow amid diplomatic thaw

FBI raids offices of Trump's personal lawyer

Japan, China to hold high-level economic talks on April 16: media

Russia, US headed for clash at UN over Syria gas attacks probe

UK consumer spending cools as snow keeps shoppers at home

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

pearl.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening