You are here
Yuan free float may well become a reality: Pimco
Even without a free float, China could widen the yuan's trading band to signal a greater role for market forces: analysts
Hong Kong
AS China's yuan swings back into the global spotlight, it might seem like an odd time for the authorities in Beijing to loosen their grip on the tightly managed currency. Yet for a growing number of analysts and investors, the prospect of a freely floating yuan - a Chinese
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg