Delivering the full package

KPP co-founders Ms Josephine Low and Mr Goh Teck Soon had the foresight and gumption to stay on top of technological trends and upgrade the company’s equipment throughout the years.

Digitalisation is an important part of KPP’s operations and employees are trained to use new software.

KPP Packaging takes the protection of its clients’ products, copyright, branding and intellectual property seriously.

“As our clients care about how their customers take things out of the box, we care about how our clients put the products in,” says Ms Josephine Low, KPP’s director and co-founder.

Set up in 1986 by Ms Low and her business partner Mr Goh Teck Soon, KPP started as a small plant at Ubi Road that specialised in die-cutting. The company has since grown to become a one-stop shop that takes care of the entire printing process — from pre-press, press to post-press and product delivery.

Today, KPP is equipped with the latest and most efficient technologies in-house. It makes packaging materials for various industries including, information technology, food, food processing, pharmaceuticals, computer gadgets and video games.

More than 65 per cent of its revenue comes from clients in the information technology and electronics sectors.

“KPP provides state-of-the-art unique and customised print and packaging solutions to its customers. Our print solutions include fabric and banner printing, with unique electronic luminescence lightings as per the customer’s wishes,” says Ms Low.

“For example, for our information technology project for a client, KPP created the prints on boxes, provided box-folding services, created the scratch-cards for licence codes, and placed them in the boxes.”

Customer-centric focus

For the convenience of its clients, the company also provides consultancy and testing services for each step of the production process, especially at the start, to ensure that its products meet customer expectations, Ms Low adds.

Should clients need to change their requirements midway, KPP factored in various ways to allow for change into its printing process.

“Independent experts hired by KPP conduct various tests on samples to ensure that the packaging solution best supports the customer’s needs. If changes are needed, multiple alterations can be carried out,” she explains.

“Our processes are also digitalised to allow room for rapid and sudden changes.”

Going beyond local shores

The company has been researching growth markets overseas and plans to set up printing plants in India, Batam and Indonesia in three to five years.

“Last year, we started exploring opportunities overseas as we feel KPP’s growth in Singapore has reached its peak. To grow further, we will need to go beyond Singapore,” says Ms Low.

“We are looking forward to tapping into India and Batam’s growing print and packaging industry. These two emerging markets have large untapped demand and scale for growth. The decision to expand into India and Batam was motivated by our good relationships with clients there and they have invited us to work with them,” she adds.

Ms Low says KPP has already secured several overseas clients.

As part of its diversification strategy in the print and packaging industry, the company also intends to expand its business to include the sale of printed electronics.

Says Ms Low: “Printed electronics is a new form of printing where the finished products have circuitries in them that can show lighting displays and shadow effects. They are in the testing stage now and should mature in under two years,” says Ms Low.