MDIS raises the bar to help students excel

By Audrey Ng

SINCE its establishment in 1956, the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) has been producing graduates that meet the needs of the Singapore workforce.

As Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning, it has consistently raised the bar on its offerings to ensure its students are equipped with industry-relevant knowledge and skills.

Says Dr R. Theyvendran, secretary-general, MDIS: “MDIS has been offering quality programmes in partnership with global universities for over 60 years.

“We remain on the pulse of the industry with programmes that meet tomorrow’s business needs.

“Going forward, we are actively expanding into ASEAN and I am confident of MDIS’ position as a global provider of academic programmes.”

The School of Tourism and Hospitality was opened in 2007 to cater to the growing tourism sector. Photo: MDIS

Setting standards

MDIS focuses on developing future-ready individuals through globally recognised and competency-based programmes, and its academic courses are constantly reviewed to ensure relevance to the respective industries.

MDIS ensures its graduates have the skills and knowledge when they enter the workforce. Photo: MDIS

The institute has partnered new universities from the United Kingdom to offer new academic programmes.

They include:

National Certificate in Professional Cookery

Awarded by Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK

Bachelor of Science Nursing (Top-Up)

Awarded by Edinburgh Napier University, UK

Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Broadcast Media Production (Top-Up)

Awarded by Teesside University, UK

Bachelor of Science (Hons) Information Technology

Awarded by Teesside University, UK

Master of Arts Education Studies

Awarded by Bangor University, UK

Master of Business Administration (Supply Chain Management)

Awarded by University of Sunderland, UK

Various academic programmes, from engineering and information technology to fashion and food and beverage, will be aligned to the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) framework. This will ensure that students who pick up new skills from these programmes will be relevant in the respective industries.

MDIS also targets to have 10 to 20 per cent of its new programmes, such as financial management, business and management, to be eligible under the SkillsFuture Credit programme.

Top-notch learning environment

MDIS believes in providing the best infrastructure to create a conducive learning environment — and it is not just for students.

The new Bakery and Culinary studio is equipped with the tools to facilitate learning. Photo: MDIS

Its new Bakery and Culinary Studio is WSQ accredited, and is also open to the public for short culinary workshops.

In addition, its School of Engineering will be bringing in two types of 3D printers — a power bed 3D printer and light polymerised 3D printer.

Its new School of Nursing will also have two dedicated classrooms equipped with special nursing equipment for students to gain practical experience. There are plans to open up to five more such classrooms by the first quarter of next year.

The school will also be transforming the traditional classroom mode. There will collaborative communities of e-learning instead, with audio and video tools for instructors to record lessons.

Overseas ventures

One of the biggest achievements for MDIS was the opening of its first overseas campus in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2008. This milestone marked the first venture of a local education provider into Central Asia.

This campus has reached full enrolment capacity of 3,000 and plans are underway to expand it to accommodate up to 5,000 students.

Following the opening of two more campuses — MDIS Malaysia in City Square Mall in Johor, Malaysia in 2013 and MDIS-VELS India in Chennai, India in 2015 — it will be opening another campus in Malaysia next year.

An artist’s impression of MDIS’ new 12ha Malaysia campus in Iskandar, Johor set to open next year. Photo: MDIS

The approximately 12ha Kolej MDIS Malaysia campus in Iskandar, Johor, offers courses in tourism and hospitality, mass communications, information technology and digital media, all of which are accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

When the first phase of construction is completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 2,000 students and up to 10,000 when it is fully completed in 2023.