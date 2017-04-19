You are here
SPECIAL FEATURE
How UOB Asset Management became an award-winning fixed income house
Focus on mitigating downside risk ensures superior long-term performance, says fixed income CIO
TO CHONG Jiun Yeh, who led UOB Asset Management (UOBAM)'s fixed income team to a significant industry milestone this year, success in fixed income management is achieved by an astute process of managing risk and conducting fundamental research.
"We're investing in fixed income. Defaults
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg