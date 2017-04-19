You are here

Home > Hub > BT Investment Guide 2017
SPECIAL FEATURE

How UOB Asset Management became an award-winning fixed income house

Focus on mitigating downside risk ensures superior long-term performance, says fixed income CIO
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170419_KSUOB19_2842389.jpg
'As fixed income investors, our priority to understand and manage risk explains our consistent returns and award-winning funds through the years.' - Chong Jiun Yeh, UOBAM's CIO of Fixed Income and Structured Investments

TO CHONG Jiun Yeh, who led UOB Asset Management (UOBAM)'s fixed income team to a significant industry milestone this year, success in fixed income management is achieved by an astute process of managing risk and conducting fundamental research.

"We're investing in fixed income. Defaults

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening