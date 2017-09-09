You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Audi Q2 1.0 review: An Audi SUV for S$141k

A tiny engine may have helped shrink its price, but the Q2 still strikes a balance between fun and practicality.
Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170909_AUDI9_3076448.jpg
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

JUST what is an Audi Q2? Not even its maker seems to know, branding it an "#untaggable" car in marketing material.

That alone tells you plenty about this five-door, five-seat machine. It's aimed at young people (hence the hashtag) and is a sort of unidentified species, like the result of a Sports Utility Vehicle's decision to have a baby with a compact hatchback.

But while the Q2 itself might be difficult to define, its purpose is mighty clear. It gives people a chance to own an Audi that's large enough to be useful, looks funky enough to exude playfulness, and is cheap enough to to tempt buyers from mass-market brands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That last attribute was enabled by a tiny three-cylinder engine, measuring just 1.0 litre in capacity. Lining up three cans of soda gives you some idea of just how small this Audi's motor is.

Still, as the most basic Q2 model, the 1.0 TFSI has a starting price of just S$141,091 (including Certificate of Entitlement). The 1.4-litre version costs S$170,300.

The good news is, the cheapest Q2 still feels like an Audi. The cabin has suitably posh plastics, the switches operate with precision, and the car handles with a sense of well-planted aplomb.

Even the tiny engine won't let you down, beavering away to haul the Q2 up to speed with admirable vigour.

There are cheaper Audis to consider, among them the more spacious A3 models and the toy-like A1 Sportback, but the Q2 1.0 strikes a nice balance between fun and practicality, with a touch of prestige. Whatever kind of car it's supposed to be, the Q2 is quite good at being it.

Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI

  • Engine 999cc, 16V, turbocharged in-line three
  • Power 116hp at 5000-5500rpm
  • Torque 200Nm at 2000-3500rpm
  • Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch
  • Top Speed 197 kmh (limited)
  • 0-100km/h 10.3 seconds
  • Fuel efficiency 5.2L/100km
  • CO2 119g/km
  • Price S$141,09 with COE
  • Agent Premium Automobiles
  • Available Now
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Hub

Now there's a fast Mercedes for everyone

Volvo XC60 review: Not your dad's Volvo

New Cayenne: How Porsche is changing its gameplan

Mercedes-AMG E 43 review: A twist in the tail

Stepping up its game in the halal business

Naiise story about designs

Editor's Choice

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

BT_20170909_KRBUNG9A_3078179.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Real Estate

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

Most Read

1 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Church buys Elite Building in collective sale
4 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont
5 Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

BT_20170909_FEATURE9-P_3073920.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Feature

The future of retail

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

DOLLARS09.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening