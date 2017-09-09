Audi Q2 1.0 review: An Audi SUV for S$141k

Singapore

JUST what is an Audi Q2? Not even its maker seems to know, branding it an "#untaggable" car in marketing material.

That alone tells you plenty about this five-door, five-seat machine. It's aimed at young people (hence the hashtag) and is a sort of unidentified species, like the result of a Sports Utility Vehicle's decision to have a baby with a compact hatchback.

But while the Q2 itself might be difficult to define, its purpose is mighty clear. It gives people a chance to own an Audi that's large enough to be useful, looks funky enough to exude playfulness, and is cheap enough to to tempt buyers from mass-market brands.

That last attribute was enabled by a tiny three-cylinder engine, measuring just 1.0 litre in capacity. Lining up three cans of soda gives you some idea of just how small this Audi's motor is.

Still, as the most basic Q2 model, the 1.0 TFSI has a starting price of just S$141,091 (including Certificate of Entitlement). The 1.4-litre version costs S$170,300.

The good news is, the cheapest Q2 still feels like an Audi. The cabin has suitably posh plastics, the switches operate with precision, and the car handles with a sense of well-planted aplomb.

Even the tiny engine won't let you down, beavering away to haul the Q2 up to speed with admirable vigour.

There are cheaper Audis to consider, among them the more spacious A3 models and the toy-like A1 Sportback, but the Q2 1.0 strikes a nice balance between fun and practicality, with a touch of prestige. Whatever kind of car it's supposed to be, the Q2 is quite good at being it.

Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI