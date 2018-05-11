You are here

Ducati Scrambler 1100 review: Classic looks with modern punch

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180511_DUCATI11_3432277.jpg

Lisbon, Portugal

SINCE its introduction in 2015, the Ducati Scrambler has been a stunning success story for the luxury Italian motorcycle brand.

A spiritual successor to the original, small-capacity model from 1962, the modern Scrambler is the least expensive, most beginner-friendly Ducati to date.

It made up a quarter of the brand's global 2017 sales, and comprises half the number of bikes Ducati sells in price-sensitive Singapore.

While the Scrambler is a great urban bike, being both stylish and easy to ride, its 803cc engine leaves more experienced riders wishing for more grunt. That's where the new Scrambler 1100 model comes in.

Ducati designed the new bike for a more mature audience with slightly larger wallets, the desire for more power and pace, but with the same classic cues and reflected heritage.

The Scrambler 1100 also has more advanced features than its smaller brothers, including cornering ABS and traction control, two anti-skid devices designed to save riders from losing control and skin.

It also comes with ride modes that let the rider choose various settings to suit different riding scenarios. With it, you can tame the engine when it's raining, for example.

Befitting the Scrambler 1100's more upmarket positioning, the finishing is top notch, with intricate machined details and full metal parts rather than plastic ones. And the sportier, more muscular design hints at the increased performance that the larger engine delivers.

With light handling and controls, paired with easy-to-tame power delivery, the 1100 proves itself equal to its lesser brethren in the city traffic of Lisbon, where the bike was launched to the press.

It actually has only 10hp more than the normal Scrambler, but it feels much punchier thanks to a bigger dollop of torque, spread over a wider range of engine revs.

This pays dividends on sweeping country roads, where you can exploit the air-cooled engine's enjoyable thrust, while the agile, sin-free handling and stirring soundtrack make for a deeply involving experience.

In short, the Scrambler 1100 packs the involving ride, style, and power it needs to compete against other retro bikes like the BMW R nineT and Triumph Thruxton. The past never looked so good.

DUCATI SCRAMBLER 1100 SPECIAL

Engine 1,079cc, 4V, L-twin
Power 86hp at 7500rpm
Torque 88Nm at 4750rpm
Gearbox 6-speed manual
Wet Weight 211kg
Seat Height 810mm
Price To be announced
Agent Ducati Singapore (Wearnes)
Availability Q3 2018

