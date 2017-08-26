You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe review: Hot cross fun

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is for those looking for something different.
Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170826_MERC26_8_3054603.jpg
PHOTOS: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20170826_MERC26_8_3054603.jpg
PHOTOS: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

WHICH of these car owners do you think is most likely to be the most image-conscious: the owner of a slinky, two-door sports coupe, the owner of a flashy convertible or the owner of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)?

The answer might surprise you.

In 2014, at the launch of its baby SUV, the GLA, Mercedes-Benz representatives said the vast majority of buyers chose the model based on its appearance alone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That logic illuminates some of the reasoning behind the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, a mid-sized SUV.

Despite its name, the GLC is not really a coupe, at least in the classic sense of the word. It has five-doors, is tall enough to meet Singapore Airlines' height requirements for cabin crew, and boasts very SUV-esque traits.

The GLC is part of a subset of cars that blend seemingly opposing qualities, in this case SUV ruggedness with sports coupe genes.

BMW kicked off the genre in 2008 with its X6 model, followed by the smaller X4, which the GLC Coupe rivals.

The "AMG" and "43" labels indicate that the car is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine - there's the less powerful GLC 250 Coupe with a 208 horsepower (hp), 2.0-litre engine - and it appears that it's got the sports car bit down pat.

It's difficult not to enjoy an engine that makes 367hp plus all the right, heart-warming noises, giving the GLC 43 Coupe ferocious, straight-line speed.

But sling it at a set of bends and its SUV origins exert themselves. The handling starts to feel vague and not very confidence-inspiring. It's not that the car isn't capable of pulling serious G-forces around corners, it simply doesn't feel particularly enjoyable to do so.

There's an overriding softness to the proceedings, as if the engineering team decided to clad the car's iron fist in a velvet glove that's much thicker than necessary.

You could argue that the car still achieves its rather widely-set goals. It has the space and convenience of a five-door SUV, while it looks and goes like something slightly exotic.

But it's clear that the GLC 43 Coupe is ultimately for buyers who want something different for the sake of it, since Mercedes has no shortage of excellent coupe and SUV offerings.

Still, the GLC Coupe should at least be considered a triumph of marketing for Mercedes. After all, if you're trying to woo the image-conscious, it helps if you offer them a bit of everything.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Engine 2,996cc, 24V, V6, twin-turbo

Power 367hp at 5500-6000rpm

Torque 520Nm at 2500-4500rpm

Gearbox 9-speed automatic

Top Speed 250km/h

0-100km/h 4.9 seconds

Fuel efficiency 8.6L/100km

CO2 196g/km

Price S$317,888 with COE

Agent Cycle & Carriage

Available Now

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Hub

Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day

What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore

These Porsche wheels are exquisite, but their price is unbelievable

Holiday golfers' paradise

Time to chase that goal of a lifetime

From just being a key sponsor to competitor

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening