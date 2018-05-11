You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring
ELECTRIC CARS

Renault says its Kangoo ZE can save fleet operators money

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180511_KANGOO11_3432472.jpg

Singapore

SAVE the environment and money at the same time? That is the proposition that Renault is pitching to fleet operators here with the new Kangoo ZE, a battery-powered panel van launched here on Wednesday.

It can travel up to 264km before needing to be recharged, which takes around 5 hours, and costs S$7.33 at current electricity tariffs.

As Electric Vehicles (EVs) have fewer moving parts than petrol or diesel ones, their servicing costs are roughly two-thirds lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to calculations from Wearnes Automotive, the local Renault importer, running a Kangoo ZE costs just 3 Singapore cents per kilometre. Operating a comparable "combustion engine vehicle" would cost 10 Singapore cents per kilometre, says Wearnes.

After factoring in servicing costs and road tax, the Kangoo ZE would save its operator S$3,171 a year, according to Wearnes.

But there are other reasons to go electric, said Emmanuel Bouvier, marketing director for Renault Asia-Pacific, at the Kangoo ZE's launch. "EVs are always extremely pleasant to drive. They are silent, they offer good torque, they are the only zero-emission solution in terms of powertrain."

They also boast excellent reliability, he added.

Power grid operator SP Group currently runs a fleet of 30 EVs that includes older versions of the Kangoo ZE.

In more than 140,000km of cumulative driving, the company's fleet has seen zero breakdowns, according to Goh Chee Kiong, the group's head of strategic planning. SP Group is planning to phase out combustion engines in its entire fleet of around 300 vehicles and switch to EVs.

While there are compelling reasons to go electric, there is one barrier: upfront cost.

The Kangoo ZE costs S$25,000 more than a diesel-powered Kangoo with an automatic transmission. Even if the battery-powered version does save its operator more than S$3,000 a year, it would take more than eight years to offset the higher cost of buying one.

Mr Goh said studies have shown that by 2025, EVs will come down in price until they offer cost parity with combustion vehicles.

Until then, fleet operators will have to spend more to save.

Hub

1,400 people in Singapore could afford a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Bentley Continental GT review: Discovering a new continent

Mercedes is bringing its Tesla-killer to Singapore

Hyundai Ioniq Electric review: An affordable EV that's a blast to drive

Ducati Scrambler 1100 review: Classic looks with modern punch

Where in the world is Internal Audit in the revised Code?

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening