Volvo XC60 review: Not your dad's Volvo

Singapore
VOLVO is on a roll. The success of its XC90 sports utility vehicle (SUV) and its S90 large sedan has raked in record sales in 2015 and 2016, and it expects to do even better in 2017.
Befitting, since Volvo is Latin for "I roll".
The new XC60 (Volvo's latest, mid-
