A night to remember for Singapore's top enterprises
Singapore
THE local business community came dressed to the nines at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards on Nov 21 to honour the best privately-held firms in the country.
Held at the Resorts World Sentosa, the annual black-tie event is one of the most widely anticipated in the business calendar.
Jointly organised by KPMG Singapore and The Business Times, the E50 Awards is now in its 23rd year.
This year, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was present as guest-of-honour to present the awards to the winning companies.
Manufacturing firm Onn Wah Precision Engineering soared to the top of the illustrious E50 list on its first try, proving that the family business has what it takes to compete with the very best. Familiar names clinched the next two spots, as agribusiness firm Robust International came in second place and Expand Construction in third place.
This year saw a particularly big jump in new winners, with 30 new faces across a diverse range of industries, compared with 23 last year.
OCBC Bank returned as the sponsor of the E50 Awards. Supporters of the awards include the Singapore Business Federation, International Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Exchange, and Spring Singapore.
PHOTOGRAPHERS: KELVIN CHNG, SAM YEO, VINCENT NGHAI, ALVIN TAN.
More photos available at: www.enterprise50.org www.sgsme.sg