A night to remember for Singapore's top enterprises

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 5:50 AM
A proud moment as all winners gather on stage to celebrate their triumph.

Guest-of-honour Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat with CEO of Singapore Press Holdings Ng Yat Chung.

From far left: The Business Times Editor Wong Wei Kong; Murali Krishnan Rangan, CEO of Print Lab; and Samuel Tsien, Group CEO of OCBC Bank.

From left: Sonny Bensily, MD of Prime Structures Engineering; Thomas Ang, MD of Zheng Keng Engineering & Construction; Jimmy Neo, MD of Filtec; and Sam Chee Wah, GM of Feinmetall Singapore.

Ernst Huber, Chairman (left), and Andre Huber, Executive Director, of Huber's.

Prof Bernard Yeung, Dean and Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor, National University of Singapore (left); and Ong Pang Thye, Managing Partner, KPMG in Singapore.

Anil Jhunjhnuwala, Managing Director of Sudima International (fifth from far left) and his family being greeted by Indian performers.

From far left: Linus Goh, Head, Global Commercial Banking, OCBC Bank; Ong Pang Thye, Managing Partner, KPMG in Singapore; Wong Wei Kong, Editor of The Business Times; Samuel Tsien, Group CEO of OCBC Bank; and Ng Yat Chung, CEO of SPH.

From left: Dr Michael Lim, Medical Director of Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre; Wendy Huang, CEO of Singapore Medical Specialists Centre; and Chen Hui Fen, News Editor of The Business Times.

From left: Poon Hong Yuen, CEO of Spring Singapore, and Wong Wei Kong, Editor of The Business Times.

From left: Willie Cheng, Chairman of Singapore Institute of Directors; Anthony Wong, CEO of Creative Eateries; and Patrick Daniel, SPH Consultant.

From left: Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-chief of EMTM Group, SPH, and Editor of The Straits Times; David Chiem, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MindChamps PreSchool (Worldwide); Michelle Peh, Chief Brand Officer & Group General Manager of MindChamps PreSchool (Worldwide); Veronica Khaw; Victor Khaw, Director of AllAlloy Dynaweld; and Alvin Tay, Managing Editor, EMTM Group, SPH.

John Yek, CEO of RE&S Enterprises, and Josephine Low, Director of KPP Packaging.

From left: Lam Keng Yew, MD of Onn Wah Precision Engineering; Chiu Wu Hong, Head of Tax, KPMG; and Jonathan Ho, Head of Enterprise, KPMG, & Co-Chairman of E50 Organising Committee.

From left: Andre Huber, Executive Director of Huber's; Adrian Long, GM of V3 Smart Technologies; Wilson Ang, CEO of Viva Industrial Trust Management; and Stanley Tay, CEO of PurpleClick Media.

Lim Bee Khim, Finance Director (second from far left) and Kenneth Siew, General Manager, both of Expand Construction with Ms Lim's family members.

Entertainment by VOX, Singapore's pop/rock band on strings.

From left: Anthony Tan, Deputy Chief Executive of SPH; Naarayan Raaghavan, Managing Director of Robust International; Doreen Tan, Partner, Diversified Industrials & Infrastructure, KPMG; and Chiu Wu Hong, Head of Tax, KPMG.

Guests enjoying themselves at the E50 Awards gala dinner.

THE local business community came dressed to the nines at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards on Nov 21 to honour the best privately-held firms in the country.

Held at the Resorts World Sentosa, the annual black-tie event is one of the most widely anticipated in the business calendar.

Jointly organised by KPMG Singapore and The Business Times, the E50 Awards is now in its 23rd year.

This year, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was present as guest-of-honour to present the awards to the winning companies.

Manufacturing firm Onn Wah Precision Engineering soared to the top of the illustrious E50 list on its first try, proving that the family business has what it takes to compete with the very best. Familiar names clinched the next two spots, as agribusiness firm Robust International came in second place and Expand Construction in third place.

This year saw a particularly big jump in new winners, with 30 new faces across a diverse range of industries, compared with 23 last year.

OCBC Bank returned as the sponsor of the E50 Awards. Supporters of the awards include the Singapore Business Federation, International Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Exchange, and Spring Singapore.

PHOTOGRAPHERS: KELVIN CHNG, SAM YEO, VINCENT NGHAI, ALVIN TAN.

More photos available at: www.enterprise50.org www.sgsme.sg

