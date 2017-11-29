You are here
Is your firm ready for the future of work?
Companies will need to provide employees with tools of their choice, flexible hours and an environment that unleashes all kinds of creative energy
Panellists
- Marcus Low, head of channel and small and medium business, Dropbox (Asia-Pacific and Japan)
- Trevor Clarke, partner and research director, Tech Research Asia
- Kong Wan Sing, founder and chief
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg