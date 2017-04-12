You are here
Tackling challenges the tech way
Maritime players are harnessing new technologies to become more efficient and effective.
WHEN customers wanted to book a vessel from Singapore-based Kanlian Ferry in the past, they would call the company and have their order taken down by pen and paper.
In an industry where customers are prone to making changes to their initial order, errors and omissions were common. The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg