Tackling challenges the tech way

Maritime players are harnessing new technologies to become more efficient and effective.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

Jurong Port recently deployed customised equipment for wharf-to-yard transport of steel cargo that will cut its manpower requirements in that area by a third.

Simulator training at Jurong Port Academy.

"Singapore can take the lead by continuing to focus on collaboration, partnerships and co-innovation." - Nial McCollum, chief technology officer, Lloyd's Register

WHEN customers wanted to book a vessel from Singapore-based Kanlian Ferry in the past, they would call the company and have their order taken down by pen and paper.

In an industry where customers are prone to making changes to their initial order, errors and omissions were common. The

