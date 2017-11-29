Breaking new ground

Teambuild was one of the first construction firms to introduce the PPVC method.

TEAMBUILD Engineering & Construction has been a leader in implementing new productivity solutions in the construction sector. For instance, it was one of the first construction firms to introduce Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) - a building method where large modules complete with finishes are manufactured in factories and assembled on-site. According to the company, this has resulted in its operations becoming 40 per cent more productive.

Teambuild was the first firm to construct and complete both public and private housing projects using concrete PPVC in Singapore. Three blocks of the West Terra @Bukit Batok HDB project were constructed using the Concrete PPVC method. This was an HDB pilot project to test run the new building technique. The firm is also using PPVC techniques for The Brownstone, the first private residential project to adopt the construction method.

Started in 1992, Teambuild is primarily engaged in the construction of public and private sector residential, industrial and commercial projects. It has 350 full time staff and 1,000 skilled workers. In 2016, it achieved S$600 million in sales.

Over the years, it has grown into a multi-disciplinary organisation with its related companies providing a full suite of in-house capabilities, which include architectural, structural, precast concrete works, electrical, sanitary and plumbing, aluminium and steel fabrication works.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Beyond PPVC, Teambuild has adopted other technologies to improve its efficiency. These include building information modelling (BIM), virtual design & construction (VDC), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and 3-D printing. Among other benefits, these innovations have resulted in early design finalisation, better project scheduling and co-ordination, reduced reworks, which in turn has translated into better quality products, shorter construction time and increased cost savings.

Teambuild's efforts to innovate have won it a number of industry accolades. In 2017, its River Delta project was awarded "BCA Platinum Award 2017 - Construction Productivity" for the use of pre-cast construction methods for the roof screen.