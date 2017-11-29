You are here

LOGISTICS SECTOR - ELITE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS SINGAPORE

Delivering solutions with technology

Elite International Logistics Singapore has developed a suite of in-house technology solutions to improve productivity.
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM

ELITE International Logistics Singapore aims to to provide a comprehensive range of logistics services to its customers by developing solutions that help it to be more efficient.

Formed in 1985 as a freight forwarding company, Elite is focused on the chemicals and petrochemicals industry. It has since expanded to become a global logistics provider, with 86 employees in Singapore and its international offices. The bulk of the company's business is outbound and its freight is primarily transported by sea.

The company's in-house technology solutions are encompassed in an umbrella platform known as the Elite Global System (EGS), which has enabled it to become one of the first logistics providers to offer track and trace capabilities, electronic documents, global warehousing and data mining.

Enhanced in 2012, the system now allows more customisation to meet specific customer needs.

For example, the bookings can now be linked directly to shipping companies as well as to the customers, and is also linked to Singapore Customs for custom clearance applications.

"When our business grows, we need our services to be effective and efficient, and employees to be more productive. This makes our customers happier and we are able to onboard new customers faster. To make this happen, productivity is key. This is the key reason why we introduce productivity innovations into our core business operations," says Raj Thirumal, group IT director at Elite International.

The company is also in the midst of a digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, optimising and automating processes, as well as improving customer service and engagement.

One project in the programme involves implementing robotic automation with artificial intelligence applications for the firm's e-documentation procedures, allowing it to reduce the manpower required in this area from five employees to two.

