Going digital for better outcomes

SOFTWARE company Info-Tech Systems Integrators implemented a phone monitoring system after receiving feedback from customers about lost calls and having to repeat their queries to different support team members. After implementation, lost calls have been greatly reduced with better accountability from the support team. Service quality and customer satisfaction have also improved significantly.

"Our main objective is to improve productivity, efficiency and customer satisfaction. We strongly believe that a happy and satisfied customer is important to the growth of our company. They will eventually help us to advertise to their friends and business associates," says Dilip Babu, Info-Tech's director.

"The Phone Monitoring System helps us to monitor actual manpower resources required by the company and the time spent on each customer. We can then provide assistance and proper training to our staff to improve on these areas, thus resulting in time and cost savings."

Since its establishment 21 years ago, Info-Tech has developed integrated cloud HR systems which are all fully integrated with its fingerprint and facial recognition biometric time recorders. To-date, it has implemented more than 5,000 biometric systems for over 3,000 companies in various industries in Singapore.

Info-Tech's phone monitoring solution is just one example of the the company's efforts to provide quality products and service its customers better. Another initiative saw the firm create a scheduling management app to deploy its technical team more efficiently.

The app allows for real-time updates of upcoming appointments and installations. It also automatically generates a field service report after work orders are completed, which are then e-mailed immediately to the customer. By eliminating the need to fill out field service reports manually, coupled with better manpower deployment and faster response time, the company has enjoyed an increase in its maintenance contract sales.

The company has also created an online platform where staff can log on to access training materials and knowledge shared by other team members. This knowledge hub has cut the training time of new staff from five months to just three. Employees are required to take a test at the end of the training period, and have achieved a 90 per cent passing rate. Says Mr Dilip Babu: "This practice (of sharing knowledge) has resulted in highly efficient customer service which has translated to customer satisfaction and an increase in repeat order sales."