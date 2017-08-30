You are here

Home > Hub > Strategy Spotlight

What is business partnering?

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170830_CPA30KP6B_3059738.jpg
BILL Bowman.

BILL Bowman, senior director, risk management and internal control, Infineon Technologies Asia-Pacific, shares his thoughts on the role that business partnering plays in risk management:

BUSINESS partnering between risk management, finance and internal control (or internal audit) is essential in ensuring complementary activities and to avoid an inefficient overlap of activities. Although working to differing timelines, each of these functions share a "gate-keeping" role.

These three functions need to coordinate their efforts so that each understand the focus and activities of the others, even though reporting lines to the board may vary. This ensures that significant risks are not missed and also minimises the duplication of effort and resource wastage.

All three activities are cost centres rather than revenue centres. The results of the work of each of the activities should be shared to the extent feasible. The timelines for undertaking activities also need to be coordinated, thus avoiding excessive burden to the operating business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All three functions assist in facilitating good corporate governance and ultimately enhancing share price and shareholder satisfaction.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Hub

Staying one step ahead of risk

Tips for managing risks

Best time to unlock value of our workforce

More needs to be done to digitally empower workers

Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day

What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening