Get connected

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
No matter how long or short your swing, one fundamental you need to apply is keeping your arms ''connected'' to your body as you swing back and through. If you do it right, you're making it way easier to have good timing during the swing and to move the club on the correct plane.
