You are here

Home > Hub > Swing (24-25 December 2016)

Hitting the sweet spot

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
Hitting the sweet spot

Imagine an access card that offers you golf insurance, complimentary rounds at Horizon Hills Golf Club, Ria Bintan Golf Club, Laguna Golf Bintan, Laguna Golf Phuket, Laguna Golf Lang Co and either at Barnbougle Dunes or Barnbougle Lost Farm and Woodlands Golf Club, and then preferred rates to play at these same courses and many more.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening