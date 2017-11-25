You are here
Childish then, but Garcia is now a mature golfer
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Given just between 2 and 4 per cent chance of winning the Race to Dubai crown, Sergio Garcia knew that it was going to be mammoth task at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course last week. And although at one point the Spanish sensation nearly pulled off the near-miracle by scorching the Earth course with eight birdies, he missed out on the honours.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait